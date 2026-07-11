Andhra Pradesh Gets 100 More MBBS Seats As NMC Approves Expansion At Kadapa & Nellore Colleges | Representative Image

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh Minister Satya Kumar Yadav on Friday said the National Medical Commission had approved the allocation of 100 more MBBS seats to two government medical colleges in the state.

The state health minister said 75 additional MBBS seats had been approved for Kadapa and 25 for Nellore government medical colleges.

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“NMC issued the letter of permission for increasing MBBS seats by 75 in Kadapa Government Medical College and 25 in Nellore ACSR Government Medical College for the academic year 2026-27,” a press release quoted Yadav as saying.

With the additional seats, the total will rise from 175 to 250 in Kadapa Government Medical College and from 175 to 200 in Nellore ACSR Government Medical College, the press release added.

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