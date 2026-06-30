Andhra Pradesh Dy CM Pawan Kalyan Meets Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis In Mumbai; Both Discuss Wildlife Conservation

Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan in Mumbai |

Mumbai: Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan on Tuesday met Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis in Mumbai. He was hosted by the Maharashtra CM at his official residence.

Wildlife conservation discussed

The meeting was held in connection with wildlife conservation, as Maharashtra extended its support to Andhra Pradesh in restoring wildlife. Maharashtra will soon send two tigresses to Andhra Pradesh to promote proper breeding, bring much-needed genetic diversity and lay the foundation for a healthy tiger population.

Taking to his X account (formerly Twitter), CM Fadnavis wrote, “It was a true pleasure meeting and hosting you in Mumbai, DCM Pawan Kalyan ji. Maharashtra is incredibly proud to support Andhra Pradesh in this landmark wildlife conservation initiative. Restoring the tiger population in the Eastern Ghats is an important ecological mission.”

It was a true pleasure meeting and hosting you in Mumbai, DCM Pawan Kalyan ji.



Maharashtra is incredibly proud to support Andhra Pradesh in this landmark wildlife conservation initiative. Restoring the tiger population in the Eastern Ghats is an important ecological mission.… https://t.co/a8peewLRnn — Devendra Fadnavis (@Dev_Fadnavis) June 30, 2026

The translocation of the two tigresses follows challenges in fulfilling the conservation needs of the tiger population.

He further wrote, “Maharashtra remains fully committed to working hand-in-hand with Andhra Pradesh across all sectors, including environmental preservation, to ensure a greener and more prosperous future for our states!”

Meanwhile, wildlife conservation continues to remain a challenge due to changing climate and environmental patterns.

AI plan to curb conflicts

In a separate development, the Maharashtra government has approved an ambitious Rs 260-crore action plan that will deploy artificial intelligence-based alert systems in nearly 1,000 villages located near forest areas.

The decision comes amid a rapid increase in human-wildlife conflicts. It was cleared at a meeting of the State Wildlife Board’s Standing Committee chaired by Forest Minister Ganesh Naik, who directed officials to immediately implement measures aimed at preventing attacks by wild animals on human settlements and protecting human lives.

Under this initiative, in the first phase of the project, 10 state-of-the-art control rooms modelled on police command centres will be established across Maharashtra.

Furthermore, these control rooms will be equipped with advanced digital systems to monitor Forest Department resources, patrol teams and vehicle movement, while enabling rapid coordination during wildlife emergencies.

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