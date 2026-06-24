Maharashtra To Develop Tiger Reserves, Leopard Safaris To Curb Human-Wildlife Conflict | File Pic

Mumbai: In response to recent deaths caused by tiger attacks in five districts of Vidarbha, Maharashtra Forest Minister Ganesh Naik on Tuesday announced a series of measures to reduce human-wildlife conflict, including the development of tiger reserves and leopard safaris across the state over the next 42 months.

Calling attention motion in Assembly

Replying to a calling attention motion moved by MLA Atul Bhatkhalkar in the Legislative Assembly, Naik said the government is implementing a comprehensive strategy to prevent wildlife-related incidents and improve conservation efforts. MLAs Vijay Wadettiwar, Sudhir Mungantiwar, Jayant Patil, Aaditya Thackeray, Nilesh Rane, Sunil Prabhu and Nana Patole raised supplementary questions during the discussion.

Naik described the recent tiger attack deaths as unfortunate and said the Forest Department is using artificial intelligence-based alert systems to warn residents in vulnerable areas. Restrictions on entering forests during certain hours and awareness campaigns are also being implemented.

Tiger, leopard populations rise fourfold

The minister said Maharashtra's tiger population has increased nearly fourfold over the years, while the leopard population has also grown significantly. To accommodate the rising wildlife population, the government plans to create dedicated habitats. Under the proposal, every district in Vidarbha will have a tiger project modelled on Tadoba-Andhari Tiger Reserve, while districts in Konkan, Western Maharashtra, Marathwada and Khandesh will develop leopard safari projects.

A major leopard conservation project is already underway in Nashik district, where measures such as bamboo plantations, fencing, internal roads and food-chain development are being undertaken to create a sustainable habitat for the animals.

450 tigers across Vidarbha reserves

Naik said around 450 tigers are expected to be distributed across various tiger reserves in Vidarbha. In addition, leopard safari projects covering approximately 5,000 acres each are planned in districts across the state. These projects will provide water sources, fruit-bearing trees and adequate prey, reducing the likelihood of wild animals entering human settlements.

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The minister also announced enhanced support for victims of wildlife attacks. Families of those killed in tiger or leopard attacks are eligible for compensation of ₹25 lakh, of which ₹10 lakh is provided within 24 hours. The government is also preparing a proposal to provide permanent employment to an eligible family member of the deceased.

To manage the growing leopard population, Maharashtra has sought permission from the Central Government for a pilot leopard sterilisation project. Similar measures could be considered for tigers in the future, Naik said.

He added that the government plans to mobilise funds for forest conservation through bonds, CSR contributions and other sources. The remaining work on the boundary wall of Sanjay Gandhi National Park in Mumbai will resume after the monsoon in accordance with court directions, and chain-link fencing will also be installed to strengthen protection measures.

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