Maharashtra Govt Committed To Pagdi Building Redevelopment, Approaches Supreme Court

Maharashtra Tourism Minister Shambhuraj Desai | File Photo

Mumbai: The Maharashtra government is committed to providing safe housing to residents living in dilapidated pagdi buildings in Mumbai and is taking necessary steps to expedite the redevelopment process, Tourism Minister Shambhuraj Desai informed the Legislative Council on Tuesday.

Calling attention motion by MLC Lad

Replying to a calling attention motion raised by MLC Prasad Lad, Desai said the government remains positive about resolving issues related to the redevelopment of old pagdi buildings. MLCs Anil Parab, Pravin Darekar and Manisha Kayande also participated in the discussion.

The minister said that under Section 79-A, opportunities had been provided for redevelopment through three stakeholders — property owners, tenant associations and the government. However, the process was stalled after some property owners challenged the provisions in court, leading the Bombay High Court to grant a stay on the implementation.

Supreme Court hearing on July 20

Desai informed the House that the state government has approached the Supreme Court against the High Court's order, and the matter is scheduled for hearing on July 20.

He further stated that the government will examine legal provisions related to declaring Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA) as the competent authority for redevelopment, without affecting the work of the committee headed by a retired judge appointed by the High Court. A joint meeting of officials from MHADA, the Law and Judiciary Department and other concerned departments will be convened before the end of the ongoing legislature session.

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Action against officials for lapses

The minister said regular review meetings have been conducted regarding assurances made during previous sessions, and departments have been instructed to finalize meeting minutes on time. Action will be taken against officials if any lapses are found in handling redevelopment-related matters.

Desai also reiterated that the government stands firmly with tenants and will make efforts to get the High Court stay on tenant-friendly provisions vacated. He added that senior officials have been directed to closely monitor the Supreme Court proceedings, with a Class-I officer assigned to oversee the case on a continuous basis.

The government will take a positive decision on declaring MHADA as the competent authority if there are no legal hurdles and a formal proposal is received from the housing body, the minister added.

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