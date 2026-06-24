Best Committee Divided Over Proposal To Remove Gateway Of India Bus Stop, Revenue At Stake | BL Soni/FPJ

Mumbai: A proposal to short-terminate BEST bus services before the Gateway of India and effectively remove the existing bus stop near the iconic monument sparked a heated debate during the BEST Committee meeting on Tuesday. Several committee members opposed the move, arguing that it would inconvenience thousands of daily commuters and tourists while also impacting BEST's revenue.

Nandgaonkar opposes removal of stop

Committee member Nitin Nandgaonkar strongly objected to the proposal, saying large numbers of passengers use BEST buses from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) and Churchgate to reach Gateway of India. He pointed out that the landmark is one of Mumbai's most visited tourist destinations and is frequented by both domestic and international visitors. "When the Gateway of India bus stop is profitable and thousands of passengers use it every day, there is no justification for removing it," Nandgaonkar said during the meeting.

The discussion saw members divided over the issue. While some cited traffic congestion and crowd management concerns around Gateway of India, several others maintained that passenger convenience should take precedence. They argued that shifting or terminating the routes before the monument would create difficulties for commuters who rely on public transport to access the area.

24,000 daily passengers, ₹1.17 lakh revenue

According to BEST officials, the affected routes connect Ahilyabai Holkar Chowk (Churchgate) and CSMT with Gateway of India and are extensively used by passengers travelling to Elephanta, Mandwa, Uran and Alibaug through ferry services. Around 436 bus trips operate daily on these routes, carrying nearly 24,000 passengers and generating approximately ₹1.17 lakh in revenue every day. On Sundays and public holidays, the number rises to 598 trips with nearly 28,000 commuters using the services.

The proposal was initiated after Maharashtra Assembly Speaker Rahul Narvekar reportedly suggested shifting the bus stop near the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Museum due to traffic congestion around Gateway of India.

As the debate intensified, BEST Committee Chairman Krishna Vishwas Rao decided to keep the matter reserved and directed the administration to review the proposal before bringing it back to the committee for a final decision.

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