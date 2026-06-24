Maharashtra Allots 4,200 Acres In Ahilyanagar For Defence, Renewable Energy Projects

Revenue Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule | X - @cbawankule

Mumbai: In a major employment and industrial development initiative, the Maharashtra Revenue Department has approved the allotment of 4,200 acres of land in Haregaon Mala, Ahilyanagar district, for defence manufacturing, ammunition and explosives research, and renewable energy projects.

Decision under Fadnavis, Bawankule guidance

The decision was taken under the guidance of Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and approved by Revenue Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule during a Cabinet sub-committee meeting held at Mantralaya on Tuesday.

Under the proposal, 1,500 acres will be allotted to Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) for ammunition and explosives research and development facilities. Another 1,200 acres will be provided to MahaUrja for a solar park and wind energy project, while 1,500 acres will be allotted to Nibe Ordnance and Maritime Limited for a defence equipment manufacturing unit.

Education Minister Dada Bhuse and Environment Minister Pankaja Munde were also present at the meeting.

The land will be leased to the institutions for 49 years at an annual rent of ₹50,000 per acre. The organisations will be required to pay three years' rent in advance.

In a significant relief for local farmers, the government has also decided to distribute around 3,900 acres of unused land remaining with the State Farming Corporation and other agencies to eligible farmers in the region. The proposal will require final approval from the state cabinet before implementation and distribution can begin.

Officials said the projects are expected to generate employment opportunities and accelerate industrial growth, transforming the economic landscape of Ahilyanagar district.

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