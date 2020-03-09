Andheri, Dahisar gear up for multi-sports complex

The Andheri (W) sports complex is being built at the Veera Desai Road over an area of 12 acres land. It will have a single ground of 160 metres in diameter, which will be used for playing both football and cricket and a one kilometre long synthetic jogging and cycling tracks. With the dedicated basketball and volleyball courts, the complex will have a gymnasium with all modern amenities.

Both the complex will have a dedicated children’s play arena.

“The aim to build such dedicated sports complex is to encourage Mumbaikars to adapt a fitter and healthier means of lifestyle,” said an architect of the garden cell.

“Both complex are designed smartly so that not an inch of space is wasted and Mumbaikars can ensure full use of the amenities available,” he added.

Post completion of the project, the garden cell will float tenders for the annual maintenance and security. The civic body will recruit trained experts to coach and guide Mumbaikars in various activities.

The Dharavi sports complex, spread over an area of only three acres, was the only state run sports complex in the city that went to the hands of private players two years ago.

Thus, the upcoming civic-run sports complex will encourage Mumbaikars to take up sporting activities and lead them to do so in return of a nominal amount.