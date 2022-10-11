Andheri by-poll to be contested jointly by Maha Vikas Aghadi partners

A day after Congress party’s move to extend its support, the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress held a meeting and announced on Tuesday that they will contest the upcoming Andheri assembly by-election as the Maha Vikas Aghadi. The by-election, which is slated for November 3, was necessitated following the death of Shiv Sena legislator Ramesh Latke. Thackeray-led Shiv Sena will field Latke’s wife Rutuja while BJP which has already geared up for its preparations has zeroed in on Murji Patel as its candidate. Shinde-led party will support BJP as it will have limited time to reach out to the voters with a new name and symbol.

The announcement came a day after the Uddhav Thackeray-led faction got the name Shiv Sena Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray with a flaming torch as its symbol. Three parties decided to conduct extensive outreach to the voters in a bid to take on BJP. On Monday, a delegation comprising state Congress chief Nana Patole and Mumbai unit chief Bhai Jagtap met Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray and formally committed the party's support. Their meeting came after a section of leaders from Mumbai Congress had objected to the party's support fearing its adverse impact on its poll prospects in the BMC elections.

Former minister and Udhav Thackeray’s close confidant Anil Parab said, ‘’The Andheri East assembly by-election will be contested by the Maha Vikas Aghadi. The alliance partners today held a meeting to discuss the poll strategy in a serious bid to counter BJP and the Shinde faction.’’

With today’s announcement, three parties have hinted that the MVA is functional despite the collapse of its government following the rebellion staged by Eknath Shinde and 39 Shiv Sena MLAs and 10 independents.

Parab said that the MVA candidate will file its nominations on October 13 which is the last date for filing nominations. Rutuja Latke, who is a BMC employee, has submitted her resignation awaiting its acceptance by the administration.