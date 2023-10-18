Andar Ki Baat: Not The End Of Action For Former IPS |

Former IPS officer Meeran Borwankar, who has had a rather staid career, is in the news for accusing deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar of asking her to transfer government land near Pune's Yerawada Jail to Shahid Balwa of DB Realty. Pawar allegedly gave the instruction when he was Pune’s guardian minister and Borwankar was the city police commissioner. But what is significant is that Borwankar has not mentioned Pawar’s name in her book! Which is something very strange. It is well known that DB Realty is known for its proximity to Sharad Pawar. Nevertheless, many in the police force are wondering why Borwankar did not mention Ajit Pawar's name in her book. Is it because she had no evidence of Pawar Jr’s call to her? It is learnt that the Pawar Jr’s camp has decided not to take the allegation lying down. Maybe in the weeks to come we may witness some action.

The Unseen Hand

RSS had played a crucial behind-thescenes role in ensuring that the Modi government put up a strong opposition in the Supreme Court to petitions seeking to legalise same sex marriages. The Sangh feared that if such marriages were legalised then it would have extremely serious implications to the very institution of marriage. Hence senior leaders of the Sangh got together and decided to get the government to vehemently oppose the slew of petitions mostly from the LGBTQ community. The government, in turn, instructed the law ministry to try its best to ensure that the petitioners do not succeed.

Chinese Skyline

With the real estate industry in a crisis back home, Chinese investors are turning to the market in Mumbai, which is witnessing an uptick. Fosun is one of the companies which has already pumped in several crores into real estate projects in the metropolis and more investors from China are expected to descend on India’s financial capital. However, this has become a matter of deep concern for the government. The background of Chinese investors should be checked thoroughly before they are allowed easy entry into Mumbai’s market. It is learnt that several builders from Mumbai are also making a beeline for Shanghai and other cities in China in search of cheap finance. Established builders are keeping away from Chinese money, but the wannabes have no such scruples.

D Mart's Candlesticks Charts

The pink papers are evincing particular interest in the fortunes of Avenue Supermarts Ltd, which owns the D Mart retail outlets across India. The inability of the company to boost the sales of garments and general merchandise has adversely impacted the profit margins of the company in the last several quarters. Its Ebitda margin has dipped causing concerns all around. According to industry insiders, the company’s worst is over. It is learnt that Radhakishan Damani, the low profile boss of D Mart, has a few proposals up his sleeves which he will unveil in the run up to Deepavali. These proposals, if everything goes as per plan, are expected to give a big boost to the company’s bottom line and help its rapid expansion. The company already has retail space of 13.9 million sq ft and this is expected to expand substantially.

Tailpiece

A small, but effective group of pro-RSS activists, have placed an IAS officer on its radar. A dossier on this officer, who is getting repeated extensions, is being prepared and this is expected to be submitted to the Sangh’s high command in Nagpur. This particular officer, known for his dynamism, is having a dream run as he enjoys the patronage of a senior BJP leader of Maharashtra.

Compiled by S Balakrishnan