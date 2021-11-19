ANC nab lawyer who ran mephedrone drug factory at Kolhapur farmhouse

The Anti-Narcotics Cell (ANC) of the Mumbai police arrested 42-year-old city-based lawyer Rajkumar Rajhuns who was allegedly operating mephedrone (MD) manufacturing unit at his farmhouse in Kolhapur, an official said.

The police have already arrested the caretaker of the farmhouse and a woman drug peddler in connection to the case.

Late on Wednesday night, a team from the Bandra ANC unit arrested Rajhuns from suburban Malad. He was produced before the court on Thursday which sent him to four days of police custody.

According to an ANC official, Rajhuns allegedly learnt how to make mephedrone (MD) from a foreign national.

The factory was operational under the disguise of poultry and goat farm to avoid suspicion.



From the factory, the police have seized 122 grams of MD from the unit along with 39 litres of chemical required to make MD, half-cooked MD weighing 38.7 kg, and other material required for manufacturing such as measuring flask, dryers, electric oven having a total worth of ₹ 2.38 crore.



The information about the drug factory came from Cristina Maglin, 35 an alleged drug peddler, who was arrested last week with 50 gm of MD. During her questioning, Maglin revealed about the manufacturing unit as on one occasion Rajhuns took her to Kolhapur.



Published on: Friday, November 19, 2021, 09:55 AM IST