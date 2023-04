Amruta Fadnavis threat case: Court permits bookie’s voice sample to be recorded in jail | File Photo

Mumbai: A sessions court on Wednesday permitted the police to record the voice sample of bookie Anil Jaisinghani in Taloja jail. The 60-year-old was arrested in connection with blackmailing deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis’s wife Amruta Fadnavis.

The police had approached the court for permission for the same. The court considered that the investigation is still on while permitting the plea.