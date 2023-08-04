Amrit Bharat Station Scheme: PM Modi To Lay Foundation Stone For Redevelopment Of 508 Stations Across India | Twitter @Amarrrrz

Mumbai: In a historic initiative, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay the foundation stone for redevelopment of 508 railway stations across the length and breadth of the country on August 6, at 11 AM via video conferencing.

Prime Minister has often laid stress on provision of state-of-the-art public transport. Noting that railways is the preferred mode of transport of people across the country, he has emphasised on the importance of providing world class amenities at railway stations. Guided by this vision, the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme was launched to redevelop 1309 stations across the country.

₹24,470 crore Project

As part of this scheme, the foundation stone for redevelopment of 508 stations is being laid by the Prime Minister. These stations will be redeveloped at a cost of more than ₹24,470 crore. Master Plans are being prepared for development of these stations as ‘City Centres’, with proper integration of both sides of the city. This integrated approach is driven by the holistic vision of overall urban development of the city, centred around the railway station.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Read Also Palghar Railway Station Selected For Amrit Bharat Scheme

States where the project is to be implemented

These 508 stations are spread across 27 states and union territories, including 55 each in Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan, 49 in Bihar, 44 in Maharashtra, 37 in West Bengal, 34 in Madhya Pradesh, 32 in Assam, 25 in Odisha, 22 in Punjab, 21 each in Gujarat and Telangana, 20 in Jharkhand, 18 each in Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu, 15 in Haryana, 13 in Karnataka among others.

The redevelopment will provide modern passenger amenities along with ensuring well designed traffic circulation, inter-modal integration and well designed signage for guidance of passengers. The design of the station buildings will be inspired by local culture, heritage and architecture.

Read Also Mumbai News: PM Modi Launches Amrit Bharat Station Improvement Scheme

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)