Amrit Bharat Station Scheme: 3 Mumbai Stations To Be Redeveloped

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched Amrit Bharat Station Scheme signifying a paradigm shift, promising the transformation of 1,309 railway stations nationwide. The Central Railway will witness a renovation of 76 stations, of which 15 will be within the Mumbai Division of Central Railway.

This initiative is touted to bring enhanced quality of services and facilities at railway stations. The project costs Rs 24,470 crores and will have a phased development approach for railway stations across the country.

The first phase will witness 508 stations undergo a systematic transformation, involving the formulation and execution of Master Plans. This encompasses enhancing station accessibility, upgrading waiting areas, improving hygiene facilities, installing lifts/escalators, ensuring Wi-Fi connectivity, among others. Moreover, the scheme underscores the integration of stations with their surroundings, seamless multimodal transportation integration, provisions for differently abled individuals, sustainable and eco-friendly solutions, and a heightened focus on passenger inclusivity. Among the 38 stations in the Central Railway, three stations are from Mumbai – Parel railway station at Rs 19.41 crore, Vikhroli railway station at Rs 19.16 crore and Kanjurmarg railway station at 27.01 crore.

Transformation includes aesthetically pleasing station buildings

There will also be a comprehensive redevelopment of 76 Central Railway stations. Spanning Mumbai, Pune, Nagpur, Bhusawal, and Solapur divisions, these stations will undergo an all-encompassing metamorphosis. The transformation includes aesthetically pleasing station buildings, Swachh Bharat-inspired sewage treatment plants for a cleaner environment, visually appealing platforms adorned with captivating landscaping, upgraded passenger amenities, improved connectivity with additional lifts and escalators, modernised guidance and information systems, refurbishment of administrative spaces, and an unwavering commitment to inclusivity for all passengers including facilities.

The launch of Amrit Bharat Station Scheme function of Mumbai Division held at three venues with high dignitaries gracing the function began with cultural programme, felicitating the children participated in the essay competition conducted on various rail development topics.

At Parel railway colony ground, the function was attended by Ramesh Bais, Governor of Maharashtra, Anant Gurav of "Goa mukti sangram" and Naresh Lalwani, General Manager, Central Railway. Several ministers of state government were also present for the occasion.

The function held at Vikhroli was attended by BJP MP Manoj Kotak, Mumbai Divisional Railway Manager Rajnish Goyal and other dignitaries.

At Kanjurmarg, the function was attended by Mukul Jain, Principal Chief Operations Manager, and Rajesh Arora, Principal Chief Engineer, Central Railway.

"In all three venues the children enthusiastically participated with sparkle in the eyes for transformative railways in future, as these children penned down there dream of modern railways in the essay competition held at various schools across Mumbai. The 48 winners of this competition (16 children at each location ie Parel, Vikhroli, Kanjurmarg) were present during the function. At Parel the children were delighted to receive their award of excellence in essay competition from Governor of Maharashtra Ramesh Bais" said an official of CR.

"The Amrit Bharat Station Scheme holds immense significance for Mumbai, as all 15 suburban stations covered under the scheme will experience a renewed vibrancy and convenience, mirroring the city's dynamic essence. As the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme unfolds, it seeks to redefine railway stations from mere transit points to thriving hubs that mirror the aspirations and progress of India's evolving cities. With this visionary initiative, Prime Minister Modi reiterated his dedication to transforming India's transportation landscape, ultimately contributing to the country’s overall growth and prosperity" further added CR officials.