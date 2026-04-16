Amravati Sexual Abuse Case: Waris Pathan Refutes Mohammad Ayaz's AIMIM Link, Says 'Have No Connection With Him, But Cannot Run Bulldozer...'

Mumbai: AIMIM leader Waris Pathan has issued a clarification that All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) has no connection with the Amravati sexual abuse case accused, Mohammad Ayaz. Pathan's statement came as Ayaz's background came under scrutiny, as he was allegedly associated with the party in the past.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Social media posts showed Ayaz participating in political events and interacting with local leaders, including receiving a letter from party functionary Haji Irfan Khan. However, several such posts were deleted after the case surfaced.

Speaking on this, Waris Pathan said Ayaz had only a brief social media interaction years ago and denied any formal association. Pathan stressed that the accused must face strict legal action for the alleged crimes. "Why should he be connected to the party?" he questioned.

Though he called for strict action against the accused and said, "Such people should be put behind bars. You cannot insult a woman, and those who have done such a disgusting act, legal action should be taken against them."

Ayaz, also known as Tanveer, has emerged as the prime accused in a disturbing case involving the alleged sexual exploitation of at least 180 minor girls in Amravati district. A resident of Paratwada city, Ayaz is accused of luring minor girls through a so-called 'love trap,' befriending them via social media platforms such as WhatsApp and Snapchat before allegedly exploiting them.

Authorities in Amravati district carried out a demolition drive at the residence of Mohammad Ayaz as part of an action against illegal construction linked to him. Pathan called the bulldozer action unconstitutional. Action must be taken against the accused and not his entire family. He added, "The Supreme Court has clearly said that bulldozer action without due process is unconstitutional. If there is any allegation of illegality, proper notice should be given, a reply should be taken, and only then action can be taken as per law. You cannot punish families in the name of action against one individual."

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/