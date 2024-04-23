Amravati Constituency, Maharashtra Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Candidates, Voting Date, All You Need To Know |

Amravati: The second phase of Maharashtra's Lok Sabha elections on April 26 covers eight constituencies. In the first phase on April 19, voting took place in five constituencies: Ramtek, Nagpur, Bhandara-Gondiya, Gadchiroli-Chimur and Chandrapur. Now, attention turns to Buldhana, Akola, Amravati, Wardha, Yavatmal-Washim, Hingoli, Nanded and Parbhani.

In the 2019 elections, the NDA - comprising BJP and the undivided Shiv Sena - clinched victory in seven out of these eight seats. BJP secured Akola, Wardha, and Nanded, while Shiv Sena triumphed in Buldhana, Yavatmal–Washim, Hingoli and Parbhani. Navaneet Kaur, who recently joined BJP, won Amravati as an Independent in the previous.

Amravati, A Traditional Shiv Sena Stronghold

Amravati constituency comprises six legislative assembly segments. In 2019, Navneet Rana defeated Shiv Sena's Anandrao Adsul, a former Union minister. However, Adsul had previously won the seat twice. Traditionally a Shiv Sena stronghold, the split within the party led to both factions refraining from contesting, providing opportunities to their allies.

In the upcoming 2024 elections, sitting MP Navneet Kaur Rana is contesting from BJP to face Congress' Balwant Baswant Wankhade. Anandraj Ambedkar runs as an Independent, while BSP fields Sanjaykumar Fattesingh Gadge and PHJSP nominates Dinesh Ganeshdas Boob.

Results Of Previous Lok Sabha Elections

In 2019, Navneet Rana defeated Shiv Sena's Anandrao Adsul by over 36,000 votes, marking the saffron party's first defeat after four consecutive terms. Previously, in 2014, Adsul secured a massive victory, defeating Navaneet Kaur who had contested from NCP back then by a margin of 1,37,932 votes. In 2009, Adsul had defeated RPI(G) candidate Rajendra Gavai by over 61,000 votes.

Results To Be Announced On June 4

The results for the Amravati Lok Sabha Seat will be announced on June 4, 2024. This phase of elections is crucial for both major alliances, with BJP-Shinde Sena along with NCP-Ajit Pawar aiming to maintain dominance and opposition parties eyeing opportunities to make inroads. As Maharashtra gears up for the second phase, the political landscape awaits another electoral verdict.