Maharashtra Lok Sabha Elections 2024 : NCP Releases Its Manifesto, Promises Development And Supports Caste- Based Census Demand

NCP Relases Its Manifesto |

National President and Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra Ajit Pawar released the NCP party manifesto on Monday which promises to boost the overall development of the state, the country, as well as the cosmopolitan crowd and artisan. The manifesto, based on the theme of 'Nationalist for the Nation', explains the party's role and its resolve towards economic progress through public service and infrastructural development.

Key Priorities And Goals For Maharashtra's Development

The manifesto has been prepared under the chairmanship of senior NCP leader Dilip Walse-Patil. Ajit Pawar congratulated and thanked him for preparing a forward-looking manifesto for the party.

"In the manifesto, all the crucial issues from local to global level such as pursuance in giving Marathi a classical language status, Bharat Ratna to Yashwantrao Chavan, farmers getting MSP, promotion of non-conventional source of power generation to maintain environmental balance and curb global warming crisis, increase the scope of Agricultural Crop Insurance Scheme, increase in Shetkari Samman funds, limit increase in Mudra Loan scheme, caste-based census, water reservoirs in forest areas, India's permanent membership in the United Nations Security Council," said Ajit Pawar.

NCP's 5 Propaganda Approach

Pawar emphasised the five-pronged approach to rural development namely health, education, sanitation, environment, and employment.

"We are contesting the Lok Sabha elections as Mahayuti under PM Modi's leadership and we are certain of a huge victory. Our appeal to people is that Modiji should become the PM for the third time. Many people look up to him and is a strong face of the NDA," Pawar stated. He also attacked the Opposition saying, "There is no competent face in the Opposition who can hold their ground against Modi."

NCP's Stance On National Progress And Coalition

Pawar pointed out the importance of the Lok Sabha elections for the nation's progress. "NCP believes in 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas'. On these lines, we stand by the triad of Nation's Progress, Nation's Support, and Nation's Trust."

Pawar insisted that the party has not given up on their ideology despite joining the Mahayuti. He said, "This is very important. If you look at the shift of political roles in recent times from leaders such as Mayawati, Mamata Banerjee, Jayalalitha, Farooq Abdullah, etc. you will realise."