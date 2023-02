Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde | Photo: ANI

The State Government on Tuesday decided to increase the amount of the Maharashtra Bhushan Award to Rs25 lakh from Rs10 lakh. The decision was taken at the meeting chaired by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. It was also decided to make more efforts to give the award in a new format. A detailed discussion was held at the meeting regarding the nature of the award. Nearly 27 names were proposed to the government for the award, which was also discussed.