Amid Sena-BJP tension, meeting between Uddhav & Fadnavis leads to buzz in Maharashtra politics

Mumbai: A closed door meeting between Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and Leader of Opposition (LoP) Devendra Fadnavis on Friday led to a buzz in the state politics.

Today’s meeting took place a day after the Governor refused to give appointment to Thackeray to discuss nomination of 12 persons in the state council and also after the arrest and bail of Union minister Narayan Rane. Both met at the government guest house Sahyadri after an all-party meeting to discuss the cancellation of the OBC quota in local bodies by the apex court and the way forward.

The timing also coincided with the resumption of Jan Ashirward Yatra by Rane from Ratnagiri.

The meeting also deserves importance as both Shiv Sena and BJP have announced to take aggressive postures in the run up to the upcoming BMC elections slated for 2022.

A senior Shiv Sena minister downplayed the one-on-one meeting between the CM and the LoP saying that they discuss issues important for the state. ‘’It is certainly not to discuss the re-union of the Shiv Sena and the BJP. Shiv Sena is heading the Maha Vikas Aghadi government with new allies NCP and Congress and Thackeray has already ruled out estranged allies coming together,’’ he added.

On the other hand, Rane also said there is nothing wrong if meeting happens between CM and LoP.

A former BJP minister said, "Both may have discussed to ask their cadres to maintain restraint in a bid to keep law and order situation normal in the state. This is in the wake of tension between the two parties following Rane’s arrest and the bail.’’

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Saturday,August 28, 2021, 02:28 AM IST