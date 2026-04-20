Amid Nashik TCS Case, Police Arrest NGO Operator Over Allegations Of Religious Coercion In Nagpur | Here's What We Know

Nagpur: Amid the ongoing TCS Nashik case, an NGO operator from Nagpur has been arrested in connection with a case involving serious allegations raised by a former employee over religious coercion.

According to a News18 Marathi report, the matter came to light after a victim filed a police complaint. She alleged that NGO operator, identified as Fazil Qazi, forced her to adopt religious customs and wear Islamic clothing. The victim worked as an HR head in the same organisation.

Moreover, she also alleged that not just her, but Qazi also pressured other women to change their religious beliefs. After the police arrested the accused, the Maharashtra ATS was also involved in the case and is currently examining the NGO's funding sources and network, and not just one individual. Additionally, given the similar nature of the cases, investigating agencies are also looking into whether there is any possible connection between the two cases.

Meanwhile, this latest incident comes amid a time when Maharashtra is undergoing a shocking case from TCS Nashik following the controversy, where allegations of religious conversion and coercion emerged over the past week. In another serious allegations surfaced at the D-Mart store in Shirdi, an employee reportedly attempted to persuade a colleague to convert to another religion. The incident caused a stir in the area, prompting Hindu organisations to stage a protest demonstration outside the D-Mart premises.

Another serious case came to light involving Lenskart, where a purported internal 'style guide' sparked outrage for allegedly restricting certain Hindu religious identifiers like the Tilak and Kalava (sacred thread) while permitting other religious attire. Although Lenskart founder Peyush Bansal clarified that the document was an outdated training note and not company policy, the incident sparked nationwide debate and calls for a boycott.