'Forced to Wear Skullcap, Offer Namaz': Explosive Claims Emerge in TCS Nashik Scandal | Representational Image

Nashik: Allegations of religious coercion have taken centre stage in the ongoing controversy at the Nashik office of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), with a male employee claiming that staff were forced to wear skullcaps and offer namaz as part of a pattern of workplace harassment.

The complainant, who worked under accused Taushif Akhtar and Danish Sheikh, alleged that male employees were compelled to follow specific religious practices, including reciting the Kalma and participating in prayers. According to him, refusal to comply often led to intimidation, isolation, and excessive workload.

Employees Share Horrifying Ordeal

The employee described a hostile work environment where personal boundaries were allegedly violated. According to an India Today report, he claimed that senior officials not only enforced religious practices but also mocked employees’ personal lives. In a disturbing account, he alleged that he was told to 'send his wife' to management while the couple was undergoing fertility treatment.

The controversy has widened with multiple complaints, including from women employees, who alleged they were pressured to observe fasts during Ramzan, cover their heads, and in some cases, were subjected to sexual exploitation. The complaints suggest that a group within the office systematically targeted colleagues, particularly young women aged between 18 and 25.

Police have registered at least nine FIRs in connection with the case, including one by the male employee citing religious harassment and attempted conversion. The FIRs also mention allegations such as verbal abuse, coercion to consume non-vegetarian food and insults directed at religious beliefs.

8 Arrested So Far In The Case

So far, eight individuals have been arrested, including Danish Sheikh, Tausif Attar, Raza Memon, Shahrukh Qureshi, Shafi Sheikh, Asif Aftab Ansar, and Shahrukh Sheikh, along with one woman. Investigations are ongoing to determine the extent of the alleged misconduct and whether more individuals were involved.

While Tata Consultancy Services has not yet issued a detailed statement, the allegations have sparked widespread concern over employee safety, workplace ethics, and enforcement of corporate accountability. Authorities have assured strict action based on findings as the probe progresses.