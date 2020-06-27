Amid India-China border tensions, BMC decides to not seek China’s help to assemble tunnel boring machine for coastal road project

Amid India-China border tensions, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has decided to seek assistance from China to assemble the tunnel boring machine (TBM) that will be used for the construction coastal road project.
According to a report by Hindustan Times, the TBM will used for the construction of a 3 km tunnel between Chowpatty and Malabar. The 12.9 mm TBM was imported from China a month ago and BMC had to take assistance from the Chinese manufacturer to assemble it in the TBM shaft.
Calls to boycott China-made goods have erupted across India after 20 soldiers died for their country in a violent face-off with Chinese troops in Ladakh's Galwan valley on June 25.
On June 15, clashes erupted between Indian and Chinese troops in Ladakh's Galwan Valley as a result of an attempt by the Chinese troops to unilaterally change the status quo during de-escalation in Eastern Ladakh. India said the escalation could have been avoided if the agreement at the higher level had been scrupulously followed by the Chinese side.
The ambitious Rs 14,000-crore coastal road project, proposed to connect south Mumbai with north western suburbs of the metropolis, is one of the flagship infrastructure schemes of the Maharashtra government.
The 8-lane and 29.2-km long Mumbai Coastal Road would run along Mumbai's western coastline connecting Marine Lines in the south to Kandivali in the north. The Coastal Road is expected to reduce travel time between South Mumbai and the Western Suburbs.