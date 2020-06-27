Amid India-China border tensions, BMC decides to not seek China’s help to assemble tunnel boring machine for coastal road project

Amid India-China border tensions, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has decided to seek assistance from China to assemble the tunnel boring machine (TBM) that will be used for the construction coastal road project.

According to a report by Hindustan Times, the TBM will used for the construction of a 3 km tunnel between Chowpatty and Malabar. The 12.9 mm TBM was imported from China a month ago and BMC had to take assistance from the Chinese manufacturer to assemble it in the TBM shaft.

Calls to boycott China-made goods have erupted across India after 20 soldiers died for their country in a violent face-off with Chinese troops in Ladakh's Galwan valley on June 25.