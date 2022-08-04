e-Paper Get App

Ambernath: One arrested in fake naval recruitment racket

A preliminary investigation conducted by Naval Police revealed that the individual used a fake Ministry of Defence letter.

Abhitash SinghUpdated: Thursday, August 04, 2022, 09:40 PM IST
Unsplash

Thane: The Ambernath police on Thursday arrested an individual claiming to be captain Sameer Singh of the Indian Navy. He was presented in court and sent to five days of police custody.

On Tuesday, a case of fraudulent recruitment was busted by the Naval Police. The conman offered young candidates fake employment in the Indian Navy for the post of security guard.

A preliminary investigation conducted by Naval Police revealed that the individual used a fake Ministry of Defence letter, indicating INS Kunjali, situated at Colaba, Mumbai, as being the recruitment and workplace. The individual operated from Ambernath (East) and used his location to transact money, uniforms and other required paperwork. He took money from innocent aspirants as application fees, uniforms and fake Identity Cards, promising them jobs as security guards.

On Tuesday night, a Naval Police team was deputed to Ambernath to conduct a preliminary enquiry into the case. The Naval Police approached Shivaji Nagar Police Station, Ambernath (East), and lodged a formal complaint to arrest the conman after registering an FIR against him.

Madhukar Bhoge, senior police inspector, Shivaji Nagar police station, Ambernath while speaking with FPJ said, "We have arrested the man who claimed to be a captain Sameer Singh and presented him in the court which sent him to five days police custody. He used to run the racket alone but further investigation is underway."

