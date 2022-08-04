Ambernath: Fake Recruitment Racket busted by Naval Police

Representative

A case of fraudulent recruitment into the Naval Police master-minded by an individual claiming to be Captain Sameer Singh of the Indian Navy was busted by the Naval Police. The conman offered young candidates fake employment in the Indian Navy for security guards.

A preliminary investigation conducted by Naval Police revealed that the individual used a fake Ministry of Defence letter, indicating INS Kunjali, situated at Colaba, Mumbai, as being the recruitment and work place.

The individual operates from Ambernath (East) and used his location to transact money, uniforms and other required paper work. He took money from innocent aspirants as application fees and for issue of uniforms and fake Identity Cards, promising them jobs as security guards.

On Tuesday night a Naval Police team was deputed to Ambernath to conduct a preliminary enquiry into the case. The Naval Police approached Shivaji Nagar Police Station, Ambernath (East), and lodged a formal complaint to arrest the conman after registering an FIR against him.