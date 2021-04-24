Ambernath: Four held for destroying 125 chemical drums

Four people have been arrested by the Hill line police station in Ambernath for destroying 125 chemical drums. The police suspect the poisoned chemical drums were brought from chemical industries based in Ratnagiri and Taloja.
The police said on Wednesday, April 21 after the chemical drums pictures went viral on social networking sites. The Hill line police came into action and reached the spot to find 125 drums full of chemicals. The drums were destroyed near Kushiwali village near Haji Malang @ Malang gad hills. The police on primary investigation found it was brought from chemical industries in Ratnagiri and Taloja to destroy it at an isolated place.
The Hill line police station seized all the drums and arrested Niyaz Khan, Mustaq Khan, Abdul Khan and Ravindra Yadav. "All the four were arrested on Wednesday. They were produced in court on Thursday and remanded in police custody for seven days," said a police officer from hill line police station.
The pollution board officials from Kalyan reached the spot and gathered details about the violation. They have ensured taking action in the future. Locals from the nearby villages alleged from last few months such chemical drums are brought to destroy near the hill area which is isolated. "We are further investigating to get details as to which chemical factory it was brought from. And who are all involved in the same," said a police official.
