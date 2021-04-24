Ambernath: Four held for destroying 125 chemical drums

Four people have been arrested by the Hill line police station in Ambernath for destroying 125 chemical drums. The police suspect the poisoned chemical drums were brought from chemical industries based in Ratnagiri and Taloja.

The police said on Wednesday, April 21 after the chemical drums pictures went viral on social networking sites. The Hill line police came into action and reached the spot to find 125 drums full of chemicals. The drums were destroyed near Kushiwali village near Haji Malang @ Malang gad hills. The police on primary investigation found it was brought from chemical industries in Ratnagiri and Taloja to destroy it at an isolated place.