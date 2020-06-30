Ambernath extends complete lockdown till July 6

Due to the spike in number of positive coronavirus cases in Ambernath, a complete lockdown imposed in the city from June 23, till June 30 has been extended from July 1 till July 6.

A notification issued by the Ambernath Municipal Council (AMC) stated that all commercial establishments except health-related establishments will shut, while essentials like milk, groceries and vegetables will be home-delivered only between 8 am and 5 pm.

AMC officials said that health department officials will track all high-risk contacts of COVID-19 patients that will help break the virus chain and reduce the number of positive cases in the city.

AMC officials further stated that as on June 28, the total number of positive cases has surged to 1681 of which 887 are currently under the treatment, 754 patients have been discharged and 40 patients have died due to virus.