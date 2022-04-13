Ambernath: Birthday celebration of 21-year-old turns ugly after he catches fire, escapes unhurt

Ambernath: A 21-year-old boy from Ambernath was celebrating his birthday in a unique way where his friends were seen throwing eggs and also wheat flour on him. When one of the friends threw wheat flour on the birthday boy and the birthday boy caught on fire and the video is going viral on social media.

The viral video which is becoming the talk of the town is said to be from Buwapada area of Ambernath. In the video a young man named Rahul Subhash More from Ambernath is celebrating his birthday and for this a decorative rain was applied on the cake which is used nowadays and the decorative rain was lit and it is given to the birthday boy to hold and later his friends are breaking eggs on his head and then throwing wheat flour on him which catches fire.

R K Kote, Senior Police Inspector of Ambernath Police station while speaking with FPJ said, " Soon after knowing about the viral video we went to find out the fact of it and the birthday boy who is seen in the video on fire is at our police station. His name is Rahul Subhash More and he escaped unhurt only there is some fire spot on his shirt. Even all the friends of More also remained unhurt in the incident."

Published on: Wednesday, April 13, 2022, 09:09 PM IST