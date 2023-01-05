Ambani-Adani scions inducted in EAC for Mahavitaran privatisation, alleges Congress

Nana Patole | PTI

The Congress party on Wednesday slammed the appointment of Ambani and Adani scions as members in the State Economic Advisory Council (EAC) to facilitate state privatisation of power distribution company Mahavitaran.

State Congress chief Nana Patole said that private companies have their eyes on the power firm and the employees of the electricity companies in the state went on strike to prevent that.

Patole said, “It is a ploy of the State Government to hand over an important and profitable company to a private industrialist like Adani. Has it [the government] put Maharashtra on sale?”

Nana Patole says rural public and those living in slum cannot afford expensive electricity

He said that farmers can’t afford expensive electricity. “The BJP government, which is running the country by selling assets of the country, is now going to sell Maharashtra. The most important asset, Mumbai airport, and the largest slum in Asia, Dharavi, have already been handed over to the Adanis," he added.

Patole said, “Since the formation of the State Government, the importance of Maharashtra is being reduced at the behest of Delhi. He alleged that with Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister coming to Maharashtra, “people should be aware of the BJP’s intentions”.