Mumbai: Alongside COVID-19, malaria and dengue cases also on the rise in several wards

While the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) is trying to bring down the coronavirus numbers in its full capacity, Mumbai has been quietly witnessing an increase in the number of dengue and malaria cases across several of its wards.

In all 24 wards, cases of Malaria and Dengue have been on the rise lately and local corporators and public representatives have stated that the civic body needs go pull up its socks, before it gets too late.

BMC leader of Opposition and Congress Corporator Ravi Raja said that as the number of cases of malaria and dengue is on the rise, civic body needs to form categorised OPDs at its hospitals.

"The civic body needs to form categorised OPDs for those suffering from malaria and dengue now as people are being apprehensive of getting themselves admitted in the hospitals with COVID-19 prevalence everywhere," Raja told FPJ.

He also mentioned that most of the cases are being reported from the low lying areas which become a breeding ground of mosquitoes due to stagnant water level and the civic body needs to thoroughly identify these areas and work accordingly.

Echoing his statement, Congress corporator from Bandra west, Asif Zakaria also mentioned the number of malaria and dengue cases in his area has increased in the past few weeks.

"There are frequent complaints of mosquito breed diseases in my area however I don't have the actual numbers presently, but it's safe to assume that the cases have been on the rise since August," said Zakaria.

Doctors said that cases of malaria and dengue have increased because of the incessant rainfall that has lashed Mumbai in August.

"It is due to the rainfall in August that the mosquito bred diseases have risen. I am getting average three cases of Malaria in two days," said Dr. Sudhir Awasthi, a medical practitioner based in Andheri and Bandra.

"With COVID-19 still there, people are afraid to get themselves to hospital, so instead of shutting the COVID care facilities, if the BMC can turn them into facilities for treating those with Malaria and Dengue, it can be of great help for us," said the doctor.