'Allow those fully vaccinated against COVID-19 on trains’: BJP protests outside CR, WR stations in Mumbai

Amid the Maha Vikas Aghadi government’s ‘Tareekh pe Tareekh’ approach on the resumption of suburban railway services for the general public and fully vaccinated Mumbaikars, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) staged protests outside various stations on the Central and Western Railways on Friday.

The clamour to open up local trains is growing louder by the day, even as the state government weighs the issue of allowing people to travel for their livelihood versus the need to prevent the possible third wave. The Bombay High Court has also urged the state government that local train services are essential for Mumbai, it being the most economical means of travel.

BJP leaders, including the state unit president, Chandrakant Patil, Leader of the Opposition in the state council Pravin Darekar, Atul Bhatkhalkar, Niranjan Davkhare protested at Churchgate, Sion, Dahisar, Kandivli, Andheri, Ghatkopar, Mulund, Borivli, Goregaon, Vile Parle and Thane against the state government’s inaction despite repeated demands to allow those who have been fully vaccinated to commute by local trains.

Patil slammed the state government, saying many people, especially those from low-income groups, are in a delicate financial state due to the pandemic. “If these people are fully vaccinated, then they should be allowed to travel in the local trains. The state government should not play with the lives of the common man,” he warned.

Darekar led an agitation of party workers outside Churchgate station. He entered Churchgate railway station and managed to travel by train from Churchgate to Charni Road. The BJP issued a statement stating that at Charni Road station, the ticket collector levied a fine of Rs 260 on Darekar and other party workers for ticketless travel.

He said it was quite strange that the government was allowing people to travel by buses and other modes of transport, but they were barred from commuting in local trains. Fully vaccinated people can even take flights, but local train services are still not open for them. “As per the recent order, the state government has permitted private offices to operate at full capacity but how can people reach their offices in the absence of resumption of suburban trains?” he asked.

Suspended BJP MLA Atul Bhatkalkar, accompanied by a sizable number of followers, protested outside Kandivli station (east), demanding that people be allowed to travel in local trains.

“Across the country the cities and towns have been unlocked but here, the Maha Vikas Aghadi government is only talking about unlocking. There are many who have taken two doses but are still not being allowed to travel on trains. Common public are struggling to earn their livelihood,” said Bhatkalkar, who demonstrated for at least an hour before being taken to the police station.

Police had erected barricades to prevent the activists from entering the railway premises and detained several for flouting orders. There was heavy bandobast outside railway stations, comprising both city and Railway Police. Many turned out to watch the protest, which made handling the crowd difficult. Some people even joined the sloganeering. The RPF personnel too had come out for manning the situation and prevent protesters from entering the station premises.

“Our staff was present and the protestors were properly handled. There was no trouble for regular passengers who are permitted to travel,” said a RPF officer.

Suburban train services in Mumbai were suspended for the general public in April this year due to the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic. At present, only government employees and essential services staff are allowed to travel in local trains.

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray had said on Thursday that his government was considering resuming suburban train services in Mumbai for all commuters and a decision in this regard would be taken responsibly.