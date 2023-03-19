 Allied business important to stop farmer suicides in Maharashtra: Raju Shetti
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiAllied business important to stop farmer suicides in Maharashtra: Raju Shetti

Allied business important to stop farmer suicides in Maharashtra: Raju Shetti

This statement by Shetti comes days after Maharashtra Agriculture Minister Abdul Sattar said the farmers committing suicide is not a new issue and such incidents had been happening for many years.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, March 19, 2023, 10:27 PM IST
article-image
Allied business important to stop farmer suicides in Maharashtra: Raju Shetti | ANI

Former Hatkanangle MP and Swabhimani Shetkari Saghtana leader Raju Shetti on Sunday said that to stop the suicides of farmers, it is important to provide training to them for doing allied businesses. 

He was speaking at a book launch event in Pune. 

"The population has increased tremendously and the agricultural area is the same. Thus, the farmers face difficulties in getting production from small areas. Hence the loss in production has to be borne. Farmers should be taught the allied business to prevent agrarian distress and suicides," Shetti said at the event in Pune. He also said that the politicians do not look at the agriculture sector and farmers seriously.

This statement by Shetti comes days after Maharashtra Agriculture Minister Abdul Sattar said the farmers committing suicide is not a new issue and such incidents had been happening for many years. 

Read Also
Maharashtra: Fissures surface in Shinde faction as Abdul Sattar alleges plot against him by party...
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Allied business important to stop farmer suicides in Maharashtra: Raju Shetti

Allied business important to stop farmer suicides in Maharashtra: Raju Shetti

Mumbai: Activists of Maneka Gandhi's NGO booked for extorting money from pet owners

Mumbai: Activists of Maneka Gandhi's NGO booked for extorting money from pet owners

Pune loan scam: High-income IT professionals targeted in Rs 300 crore fraud

Pune loan scam: High-income IT professionals targeted in Rs 300 crore fraud

Thane: NCP's Jitendra Awhad accuses TMC officer Mahesh Aher of ₹100 crore MHADA scam

Thane: NCP's Jitendra Awhad accuses TMC officer Mahesh Aher of ₹100 crore MHADA scam

Gokhale bridge opening: Six dewatering pumps to be installed in & around subway

Gokhale bridge opening: Six dewatering pumps to be installed in & around subway