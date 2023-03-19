Allied business important to stop farmer suicides in Maharashtra: Raju Shetti | ANI

Former Hatkanangle MP and Swabhimani Shetkari Saghtana leader Raju Shetti on Sunday said that to stop the suicides of farmers, it is important to provide training to them for doing allied businesses.

He was speaking at a book launch event in Pune.

"The population has increased tremendously and the agricultural area is the same. Thus, the farmers face difficulties in getting production from small areas. Hence the loss in production has to be borne. Farmers should be taught the allied business to prevent agrarian distress and suicides," Shetti said at the event in Pune. He also said that the politicians do not look at the agriculture sector and farmers seriously.

This statement by Shetti comes days after Maharashtra Agriculture Minister Abdul Sattar said the farmers committing suicide is not a new issue and such incidents had been happening for many years.