All should help in overcoming issues, says Shiv Nadar

Nagpur: HCL founder-chairman Shiv Nadar, who was the chief guest at the Sangh's annual Dussehra event this year on Tuesday said government alone cannot take the country to the next level, and asked all stakeholders to pitch-in for solving the problems and challenges being faced by the nation.

After India Inc bigwigs Ratan Tata and Rahul Bajaj, veteran industrialist Azim Premji too visited the Hedgewar Smruti Mandir premises and paid tributes at the RSS founder's memorial. Premji met Mohan Bhagwat and discussed issues related to the country, society and economy.