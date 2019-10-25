All eyes on BJP rebel’s ghar-wapsi, as MBMC statres at power shift

Bhayandar: Riding high on the negative image of her BJP rival Narendra Mehta, coupled with an internal dissidence against him within the party and amongst the local Shiv Sena cadres, former mayor and BJP rebel Geeta Jain won the Mira Bhayandar assembly segment as an independent with a margin of 15,536 votes. But, all eyes are on her next steps, including “Ghar Wapsi” (homecoming as in returning to original partyfold) and subsequent preparations to win the perception battle of who controls the Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC) — she or Narendra Mehta.

Ten days before the assembly election, the state BJP unit had expelled Geeta Jain (a sitting BJP corporator) for contesting against the official party candidate. With Dimple Mehta at the helm as mayor, the BJP singlehandedly governs the MBMC. However, Narendra Mehta has tightened its stronglehold over the civic administration on the virtue of BJP’s majority which has 61 of the 95 corporators.

Although she made it clear that it was too early to comment on the issue, Jain while contesting against BJP’s official nominee, had strategically preferred to maintain a pro-Narendra Modi and Devendra Fadnavis stand, fuelling speculations about her ghar-wapsi.

“We supported Jain as she was the deserving candidate and the results have proved it. The party unit now needs a rejig to ensure transparent governance,” said BJP corporator Morris Rodrigues, who was instrumental in Jain’s victory.

While mayoral election is scheduled to be held early next year, Jain also enjoys the backing of Sena leaders. Though party workers agree that the BJP has grown in the city under Mehta’s leadership, a large section of old guards and die-hard party loyalists, who were unhappy with his autocratic of functioning and openly came in support of Geeta Jain.