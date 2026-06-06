Alert Mumbaikars! Local Train Services To Face Major Disruptions On June 7 Due To Mega Blocks

Mumbai: Mumbai's suburban railway network is set to witness significant service disruptions this weekend as Central Railway and Western Railway undertake crucial engineering and maintenance works across multiple corridors. Commuters travelling on Sunday, June 7, are advised to plan their journeys in advance, as several services on the Harbour Line and sections of the Central Railway network will be affected.

According to the Lokmat Times, while the Main Central Line, Trans-Harbour Line and Uran Line will largely operate without daytime disruptions on Sunday, Central Railway has announced a mega block on the north-eastern section of the Central Line during the intervening night of Saturday, June 6, and Sunday, June 7.

Moreover, as part of the maintenance work, local train services between Asangaon and Kasara will remain suspended during the block period. Several late-night suburban services departing from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) on Saturday will be short-terminated at stations including Kalyan, Titwala, Khadavli and Asangaon.

Taking to their offiacial X account (formerly twitter) Railway officials have said that the regular services to Kasara are expected to resume early on Sunday, with the first down local scheduled to leave CSMT at 4:19 a.m. and the first up local departing Kasara at 3:51 a.m.

मध्य रेल्वेच्या मुंबई विभागात दिनांक ७ जून रोजी छत्रपती शिवाजी महाराज टर्मिनस ते चुनाभट्टी/वांद्रे दरम्यान हार्बर लाईनवर सकाळी ११:१० ते सायंकाळी १६:४० दरम्यान मेगा ब्लॉक घेण्यात येणार आहे. या कालावधीत अनेक सेवा रद्द राहतील, तर पनवेल–कुर्ला दरम्यान दर २० मिनिटांनी विशेष गाड्या… pic.twitter.com/QTEurgOLoJ — Central Railway (@Central_Railway) June 6, 2026

Meanwhile, the infrastructure work will also impact long-distance train operations. Key services, including the CSMT-Dhule Express and the CSMT-Manmad Panchavati Express, have been cancelled in both directions for the day.

In addition, nearly a dozen long-distance trains originating from CSMT and Lokmanya Tilak Terminus (LTT) on Saturday night have been rescheduled to depart in the early hours of Sunday. Several trains, including the LTT-Ballia Kamayani Express and the Dadar-Gorakhpur Special, are being diverted via the Kalyan-Karjat-Pune-Manmad route. Incoming trains are also expected to face delays ranging from 20 minutes to nearly two hours.

Harbour Line To Witness Over Five Hours Of Disruption

The Harbour Line will experience one of the most significant impacts, with a mega block scheduled on both Up and Down lines between CSMT and Bandra/Chunabhatti from 11:10 a.m. to 4:40 p.m. on Sunday.

During this period, Down Harbour Line services from CSMT towards Vashi, Belapur and Panvel will remain suspended between 11:16 a.m. and 4:47 p.m. Similarly, services from CSMT to Bandra and Goregaon will remain suspended from 10:48 a.m. to 4:33 p.m.

Up services heading towards CSMT from various Harbour Line destinations will also be affected, with several trains remaining cancelled for most of the afternoon.

Railway authorities have urged passengers to check updated train schedules before commencing their journeys and make use of alternative routes wherever possible to avoid inconvenience during the maintenance period.

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