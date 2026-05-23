Attention Mumbaikar! Central Railways Announces 5-Hours Mega Block On Sunday May 24 - Check Details Here

Attention Mumbaikars! Western Railway Announces Midnight Block On May 17; No Day Block - Check Details Here | Representative pic

Mumbai commuters travelling by suburban rail services this weekend may face disruptions as Central Railway has announced a mega block on Sunday, May 24, across suburban sections for maintenance and engineering works, while Western Railway will undertake a jumbo night block between Vasai Road and Virar for track and signalling maintenance.

According to Central Railway, mega blocks will be carried out on both the Main Line and Harbour Line suburban corridors on Sunday to undertake essential infrastructure maintenance and safety-related work.

On the Main Line, Up and Down slow lines between Matunga and Mulund stations will remain under block from 11.05 am to 3.55 pm.

Down slow services departing Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) Mumbai between 10.14 am and 3.32 pm will be diverted to the Down fast line between Matunga and Mulund stations, halting at Sion, Kurla, Ghatkopar, Vikhroli, Bhandup and Mulund stations before rejoining the slow corridor. These trains are expected to arrive around 15 minutes behind schedule.

Similarly, Up slow line services departing Thane between 11.07 am and 3.51 pm will be diverted to the Up fast line between Mulund and Matunga stations with halts at Mulund, Bhandup, Vikhroli, Ghatkopar, Kurla and Sion before being redirected to the slow corridor.

During the block period, trains will not halt at Vidyavihar, Kanjurmarg and Nahur stations on both Up and Down lines.

Central Railway further stated that all Up and Down suburban services leaving or arriving at CSMT between 11 am and 5 pm are expected to reach destinations approximately 15 minutes behind schedule.

On the Harbour Line, Down Harbour services between CSMT and Chunabhatti/Bandra will remain suspended from 11.40 am to 4.40 pm, while Up Harbour services towards CSMT from Chunabhatti and Bandra will remain suspended from 11.10 am to 4.10 pm.

Down Harbour trains towards Vashi, Belapur and Panvel departing CSMT between 11.16 am and 4.47 pm will remain cancelled. Services towards Bandra and Goregaon departing CSMT between 10.48 am and 4.43 pm will also remain suspended.

Meanwhile, Up Harbour trains for CSMT departing Panvel, Belapur and Vashi between 9.53 am and 3.20 pm and services departing Goregaon and Bandra between 10.45 am and 5.13 pm will remain cancelled.

To minimise inconvenience, Central Railway said special services will operate between Panvel and Kurla Platform No. 8 at a frequency of 20 minutes during the block period.

Harbour line passengers will also be permitted to travel via Main Line and Western Railway services between 10 am and 6 pm during the mega block.

Meanwhile, Western Railway will undertake a jumbo block on the Up and Down Slow lines between Vasai Road and Virar stations during the intervening night of May 22 and 23 for maintenance of track, signalling and overhead equipment.

According to Western Railway Chief Public Relations Officer Vineet Abhishek, the block was scheduled from 12.30 am to 4 am on May 23. During the block period, all Slow line trains were to operate on Fast lines between Vasai Road and Virar stations.

Railway officials said some suburban services would remain cancelled during the night block period and commuters were advised to check affected train details with station masters.

Western Railway has also clarified that there will be no daytime block on Sunday, May 24.

Railway authorities said the maintenance works are essential for infrastructure upkeep and passenger safety and requested commuters to cooperate during the temporary disruption.

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