Ajit Pawar Rejects Chhagan Bhujbal's Claim On OBCs Not Getting Enough Job Opportunities

At the OBC issue meeting at Sahyadri Guest House on Friday, Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar rejected NCP leader Chhagan Bhujbals argument outright that the OBCs are not getting job opportunities as they should. A large number of officials of the OBC Federation were also present at the meeting, where Bhujbal presented the statistics of government jobs and argued that there are opportunities but recruitment is not being undertaken accordingly.

If there are 5.5 lakh seats for OBCs, they are not filled. On the contrary, the same number of seats in the open category get filled, he said. Pawar dismissed the argument and said that he discussed the numbers with the Chief Secretary and that no such method is deployed in the process. The numbers presented by Bhujbal have no basis, he said, to which Bhujbal replied that they are official figures.

