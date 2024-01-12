Air Show 2024: IAF's Daredevil Aerial Aerobatics To Mesmerise Skies Over Mumbai's Marine Drive

Mumbai's Marine Drive Witnessed Spectacular Aerial Display By IAF On Jan 12 | @baxirahu

Mumbai: Making a comeback to Mumbai after almost two decades, the famed Indian Air Force's (IAF) close ground aerial aerobatics team of Surya Kiran and Sarang will mesmerise the open skies over Marine Drive this weekend (Saturday and Sunday) in the afternoon.

The 60-minute daredevil aerial aerobatics show will include Akash Ganga para-jump display at Girgaum Chowpatty, Surya Kiran jet aerobatics display, the Sukhoi fighter jet Su-30 low surface level aerobatics and the Sarang chopper formation display.

About SKAT

The Surya Kiran Aerobatic Team (SKAT) was formed in 1996 and is a part of the 52nd Squadron of the IAF. It is currently based at Karnataka’s Bidar Air Force Station and operates the nine aircraft formation with Kiran jets forming a magnificent spectacle of the legendary heart and arrow pattern over Marine Drive.

The SKAT squadron, comprising the HAL HJT-16 Kiran Mk.2 military trainer aircraft till 2011, was suspended and re-established with Hawk Mk-132 aircraft in 2015 which can also be used for bombing operations.

Team Sarang

The IAF helicopter air display team Sarang, formed in 2003, flies four modified advanced light helicopter (ALH) Dhruv.

“The name Sarang symbolises peacock, the national bird of India. The Sarang team’s first public performance was at the Asian Aerospace show, Singapore, in 2004,” explained the defence spokesperson.

Sarang, based in Tamil Nadu’s Coimbatore, consists of indigenously built ALH Dhruv by public sector Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd, and is used for both humanitarian assistance and disaster relief, besides the regular IAF operations. Sarang is the only helicopter display team in the world.