Pictures: IAF's Scintillating Air Show Leaves Mumbaikars Asking For More

By: Tejas Joshi | January 12, 2024
Mumbai witnessed a spectacular aerial display by the Indian Air Force on Friday between 12 pm to 1 pm.
PTI
With powerful demonstrations and captivating energy, the event took place over Marine Drive.
ANI
Local residents were seen capturing the show of IAF skills and capabilities on their phones.
ANI
The Indian Air Force organised the aerial display in Mumbai as part of its outreach program in co-ordination with the Government of Maharashtra.
ANI
The outreach programme aims to create awareness and foster a deeper connection between the Indian Air Force and the local community.
ANI
The event included aerobatic displays by the Suryakiran Aerobatic Display Team (SKAT) and the 'Sarang' Helicopter display team.
Established in 1996, the Suryakiran Aerobatic Team has been designated as a brand ambassador for the Indian Air Force.
It is a part of the 52nd Squadron of the IAF.
The team is composed of 13 pilots and operates Hawk MK 132 aircraft.