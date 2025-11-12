 Air India Express Mumbai-Varanasi Flight Receives Bomb Threat; Makes Emergency Landing, All 176 Passengers Evacuated
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiAir India Express Mumbai-Varanasi Flight Receives Bomb Threat; Makes Emergency Landing, All 176 Passengers Evacuated

Air India Express Mumbai-Varanasi Flight Receives Bomb Threat; Makes Emergency Landing, All 176 Passengers Evacuated

Currently bomb disposal squad is conducting a thorough inspection of the aircraft and passengers’ luggage.

Karishma Pranav BhavsarUpdated: Wednesday, November 12, 2025, 07:33 PM IST
article-image
Air India Express | Representational Image

Mumbai: An Air India Express flight from Mumbai to Varanasi on November 12 received bomb threat. The incident occured on an Air India Express flight IX 1023 which departs from Mumbai at 1.30 PM and reaches Varanasi at 3:50 PM.

Comfirming the same, an Air India Express spokesperson said that after the threat was received the Government-appointed Bomb Threat Assessment Committee was immediately alerted, and all necessary security procedures promptly initiated."

The spokesperson added that the aircraft will be released for operations once all mandated security checks are completed.

Citing Airport Intelligence, IANS added that the flight made an emergency landing at Varanasi Airport and all 176 passengers were evacuated safely.

FPJ Shorts
Women Empowerment Drive: Entrepreneurship Training Held Under Udaya Project In Panvel
Women Empowerment Drive: Entrepreneurship Training Held Under Udaya Project In Panvel
Panvel Municipal Corporation Accelerates Road Repairs Across Key City Areas To Ensure Smooth Post-Monsoon Traffic Flow
Panvel Municipal Corporation Accelerates Road Repairs Across Key City Areas To Ensure Smooth Post-Monsoon Traffic Flow
Icra Ups FY26 Bank Credit Growth Projection On Festive Demand, GST Cut; NPAs May Rise
Icra Ups FY26 Bank Credit Growth Projection On Festive Demand, GST Cut; NPAs May Rise
Palghar Resident Recovers ₹1.4 Lakh Lost In Online Hotel Booking Scam; Cyber Police Ensure Full Refund
Palghar Resident Recovers ₹1.4 Lakh Lost In Online Hotel Booking Scam; Cyber Police Ensure Full Refund

According to the report, currently bomb disposal squad is conducting a thorough inspection of the aircraft and passengers’ luggage.

The threat also came amid the time when security has been heightened across Indian cities after Delhi was hit by a horrific blast that took place in a Hyundai i20 car at a traffic signal near Red Fort metro station on November 10. The blast led to death of 12 people while 20 were left injured, gutting several vehicles.

Read Also
Delhi's Red Fort Blast Rings Alarm Bells For Mumbai’s Aqua Line 3 Metro Security
article-image

Delhi Airport's T3 receives Hoax Bomb Threat

In another incident, a bomb threat was reported at Delhi Airport’s Terminal 3 at around 4 p.m. on November 12. According to report, the fire department later confirmed it was a hoax. Hours before the blast in Delhi, eight people, including three doctors, were arrested and 2,900 kg of explosives seized with the uncovering of a "white collar" terror module.

Security Heightened Across Mumbai

Following the recent bomb blast in Delhi, the Mumbai Police intensified security measures across the city. Law enforcement and intelligence agencies have been directed to remain vigilant, and surveillance has been stepped up at key locations.

Senior police sources also added that additional security personnel was deployed at crowded areas including railway stations, malls, markets, religious sites, and public parking lots. Every vehicle and individual entering or exiting these areas is being closely monitored. In addition to this, Artificial Intelligence (AI)-enabled cameras are installed across the city to enhance surveillance and quickly identify suspicious activity or individuals.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Women Empowerment Drive: Entrepreneurship Training Held Under Udaya Project In Panvel

Women Empowerment Drive: Entrepreneurship Training Held Under Udaya Project In Panvel

Panvel Municipal Corporation Accelerates Road Repairs Across Key City Areas To Ensure Smooth...

Panvel Municipal Corporation Accelerates Road Repairs Across Key City Areas To Ensure Smooth...

Palghar Resident Recovers ₹1.4 Lakh Lost In Online Hotel Booking Scam; Cyber Police Ensure Full...

Palghar Resident Recovers ₹1.4 Lakh Lost In Online Hotel Booking Scam; Cyber Police Ensure Full...

Maharashtra News: Raigad Forest Department Launches ‘Zero Forest Fire Campaign 2025’ In Roha...

Maharashtra News: Raigad Forest Department Launches ‘Zero Forest Fire Campaign 2025’ In Roha...

Supreme Court Sets January 21 For Final Hearing In Shiv Sena Symbol & Disqualification Case

Supreme Court Sets January 21 For Final Hearing In Shiv Sena Symbol & Disqualification Case