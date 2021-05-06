Air ambulance makes emergency belly landing at Mumbai Airport after technical snag

A Bagdogra-Nagpur-Mumbai-bound air ambulance, had to make an emergency landing at Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport on Thursday evening after losing one of its wheels during take-off from Nagpur airport. A full emergency was declared for the non-scheduled Nagpur to Mumbai flight, said an official.

According to the official, on Thursday, a C-90 aircraft VT-JIL, was operating as an air ambulance flight from Nagpur with a patient on board. During departure from Runway 32 at Nagpur airport, a wheel of the aircraft fell to the ground, said the official. It then flew above CSMIA for over an hour until its fuel tank was almost empty, so as to avert a fire during landing. The crew confirmed that the pilots attempted a ‘belly landing’, which is a landing without using the landing gear.