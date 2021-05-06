IPL 2021: Mumbai Indians' Australian contingent to fly to Maldives; here's the travel update on MI players, support staff and management

Following BCCI's announcement on the suspension of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021, the management of Mumbai Indians (MI) on Thursday has ensured that every member of the travelling contingent reaches home safely. The management said it has consulted the concerned cricket boards through BCCI & updated them about the travel arrangements made for their respective players.
Here's the travel update on MI players, support staff and management:
Australian players and support staff members will fly to Maldives on a special charter. The management has made arrangements for their 14 days quarantine stay in Maldives before flying them back to Australia. Head Coach Mahela Jayawardene will also complete his quarantine in Maldives before returning to Sri Lanka.
Players and support staff from New Zealand, South Africa and the Caribbean will fly to Auckland, Johannesburg and Trinidad on their respective charter flights arranged by Mumbai Indians.
"Indian players have embarked on their journey back to their hometowns. Mumbai & Ahmedabad-based players and support staff members will return home via Ahmedabad on a charter flight," MI tweeted
"Mumbai Indians' management will stay back in Delhi till all members of the MI contingent reach their respective destinations safely," it added.
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)