IPL 2021: Mumbai Indians' Australian contingent to fly to Maldives; here's the travel update on MI players, support staff and management

Following BCCI's announcement on the suspension of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021, the management of Mumbai Indians (MI) on Thursday has ensured that every member of the travelling contingent reaches home safely. The management said it has consulted the concerned cricket boards through BCCI & updated them about the travel arrangements made for their respective players.

Here's the travel update on MI players, support staff and management:

Australian players and support staff members will fly to Maldives on a special charter. The management has made arrangements for their 14 days quarantine stay in Maldives before flying them back to Australia. Head Coach Mahela Jayawardene will also complete his quarantine in Maldives before returning to Sri Lanka.