'Aim To Help Youth Aged 11 To 19 Understand Bharat': IIMUN's Rishabh Shah Ahead Of Its 15th Anniversary In Mumbai On Aug 6 - Video |

Mumbai: India's International Movement to Unite Nations (IIMUN) founder and president, Rishabh Shah, speaking on Tuesday about the youth and the organisation, asserted that the organisation has nearly 30,000 students and workers who have been part of it.

Organisation's reach and impact

Shah, speaking to reporters in Mumbai, said, "The number of people who have been impacted is around 7 to 7.5 crore (70 to 75 million) people. These are the estimates. As for how many people were actually impacted, you would have to ask them directly."

Mumbai, Maharashtra: IIMUN Founder and President Rishabh Shah says, "Those who work with the organization—around 30,000 students have been associated with us so far and have worked with the organization. And the number of people who have been impacted is around 7 to 7.5 crore (70… pic.twitter.com/vuAedkFtug — IANS (@ians_india) August 4, 2026

Further speaking about bringing about change and teaching students about 'Bharat', he said, "Our main endeavour is to help youth aged 11 to 19 understand what 'Bharat' is and what 'uniting the world the Bharatiya way' means. We try to mould the next generation into good leaders. We have been doing this for the past 15 years through various programmes."

Mumbai, Maharashtra: IIMUN Founder and President Rishabh Shah says, "... Our main endeavor is to help youth aged 11 to 19 understand what 'Bharat' is and what 'uniting the world the Bharatiya way' means. We try to mold the next generation into good leaders. We have been doing… pic.twitter.com/MZeJU19KX4 — IANS (@ians_india) August 4, 2026

Elaborating on the organisation's work, Shah said that IIMUN organises thousands of programmes every year, which are managed by youth aged 15 to 24. "Beyond the age of 24, these individuals move on to different fields—some join politics, others enter films, business, or various other sectors," Shah added.

Growth over 15 years

IIMUN, founded in 2011 by Shah, describes itself as a public affairs platform focused on spreading the idea of Bharat and preparing young people for leadership. The programmes organised by the organisation are primarily run by students aged 15 to 24.

According to reports, over the past 15 years, the organisation has expanded its presence to around 275 cities across India and more than 40 countries globally. It further claims that its initiatives have reached more than 7.5 crore young people and involved over 1,50,000 schools and colleges, reported India Today.

Bhagwat to address conference

Meanwhile, reports further suggest that on August 6, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) Sarsanghchalak Dr Mohan Bhagwat will interact with more than 2,000 students during the inaugural ceremony of IIMUN's Annual Championship Conference at the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) in Mumbai. The event has been organised to mark IIMUN's 15th anniversary.

Its flagship Annual Championship Conference provides a forum for students to deliberate on local, national and international issues.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in