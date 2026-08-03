RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat To Interact With 2,000 Students At IIMUN Annual Championship Conference In Mumbai On August 6

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat will interact with over 2,000 students during the inaugural session of the IIMUN Annual Championship Conference in Mumbai | AI Generated Image

Mumbai, August 3, 2026: Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) Sarsanghchalak Dr Mohan Bhagwat will interact with over 2,000 students during the inaugural ceremony of the India’s International Movement to Unite Nations (IIMUN) Annual Championship Conference at the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) in Mumbai on August 6. The event, described as one of the world's largest youth-led conferences, marks the organisation's 15th anniversary.

According to the organisers, students aged between 15 and 19 years from more than 100 cities across the country will attend the event. The inaugural session will focus on the theme, "The Role of Youth in Uniting the World, the Indian Way."

Youth Leadership Focus

Founded in 2011 by Rishabh Shah, IIMUN is a public affairs platform that organises student conferences, civic engagements and community initiatives aimed at promoting leadership and public participation among young people.

Its flagship Annual Championship Conference provides a forum for students to deliberate on local, national and international issues.

Organisers Highlight Vision

Commenting on the event, Shah said leadership involves not only guiding the next generation but also listening to it, adding that dialogue with young people is essential at this stage of India's development.

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The organisation claims to have expanded its presence to 275 cities across India and 40 countries, reaching more than 7.5 crore young people through partnerships with over 1.5 lakh schools and colleges. Its advisory board includes industrialists, jurists, parliamentarians, sportspersons and other eminent personalities from diverse fields.

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