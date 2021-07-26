Aim is to win largest number of seats in 2024 Assembly polls: Maharashtra Congress chief Nana Patole

Maharashtra Congress chief Nana Patole on Sunday said his party aimed to win the largest number of seats in the Assembly polls scheduled for 2024 in the state.

Queried on the issue of OBC quotas in local bodies, Patole said the BJP-led government at the Centre was opposed to such reservations and, hence, was not sharing empirical data with the state government.

The Supreme Court had recently struck down OBC quota in local bodies, leading to a war of words between the ruling parties and the BJP.

The Shiv Sena, Congress and NCP have got together to form the Maha Vikas Aghadi government in the state.

Speaking on the floods and landslides caused by heavy rains over the past few days in Raigad, Satara, Kolhapur, Chiplun and some other parts of Maharashtra, he said the state government had announced Rs 5 lakh as compensation for each victim, while the Centre would give Rs 2 lakh each