Ahmedabad Plane Crash: Maharashtra Senior Resident Doctor Association Mourns Tragic Loss

Mumbai: The Maharashtra Senior Resident Doctor Association (MSRDA) has expressed profound grief and sorrow over the devastating plane crash that occurred in Ahmedabad on June 12. The crash, involving an Air India flight bound for London, took place shortly after takeoff from Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport. In one of the most tragic aviation disasters in recent Indian history, 241 out of the 242 people on board lost their lives.

In an official statement, MSRDA extended its heartfelt condolences to the families of all the passengers who lost their lives in the accident. In the press release shared by the MSRDA stated, "We are especially heartbroken at the loss of young, budding doctors from BJMC Ahmedabad. The future of our nation's healthcare, whose lives were cut short in this tragedy."

Resident doctors from across Maharashtra are standing in complete solidarity with their fellow medical professionals in Gujarat and with all the citizens affected by this incident. The MSRDA assured that resident doctors in the state are ready to offer any necessary assistance, whether it is medical, emotional, or logistical, to those impacted by the crash.

“In these difficult times, unity, empathy, and prompt support are our greatest strengths,” the MSRDA emphasised in their message. “Let us all come together to honour those lost and help the survivors and their families navigate through this tragedy.”

Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma Send Out Prayers To Lives Lost & Their Families In Ahmedabad Plane Crash

Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma were among many well-known personalities who expressed their grief after the tragic plane crash in Ahmedabad on Thursday, June 12, which resulted in the loss of nearly all lives onboard, with only one survivor. Both Kohli and Sharma shared their condolences on social media, calling the tragedy “heartbreaking” and urging people to support the families affected by the disaster.