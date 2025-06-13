 Ahmedabad Plane Tragedy: PM Modi Visits Crash Site, Meets Victims At Hospital (VIDEO)
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaAhmedabad Plane Tragedy: PM Modi Visits Crash Site, Meets Victims At Hospital (VIDEO)

Ahmedabad Plane Tragedy: PM Modi Visits Crash Site, Meets Victims At Hospital (VIDEO)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday morning arrived in Ahmedabad to take stock of the situation hours after Air India's London-bound flight (AI171) crashed in Meghani Nagar on Thursday afternoon.

Sumit SharmaUpdated: Friday, June 13, 2025, 10:00 AM IST
article-image
PM Modi at Ahmedabad Civil Hospital (Screengrab) | X/@PTI_News

Ahmedabad: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday morning arrived in Ahmedabad to take stock of the situation hours after Air India's London-bound flight (AI171) crashed in Meghani Nagar on Thursday afternoon. PM Modi visited the crash site.

The Prime Minister was accompanied by Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, Union Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu Kinjarapu and Union Minister CR Paatil.

The Prime Minister later met victims of the crash, who are undergoing treatment at Ahmedabad Civil Hospital.

Around 250 people reportedly died in the tragic incident.

FPJ Shorts
Iranian State TV Confirms Death Of IRGC Head General Hossein Salami In Israeli Attack Targeting Key Sites
Iranian State TV Confirms Death Of IRGC Head General Hossein Salami In Israeli Attack Targeting Key Sites
'Time On Earth Is Limited': Sunjay Kapur's Post From 3 Days Before His Death Goes Viral
'Time On Earth Is Limited': Sunjay Kapur's Post From 3 Days Before His Death Goes Viral
Market Outlook: Technical Call of the Day & Top 5 Stocks In Focus For 13th June
Market Outlook: Technical Call of the Day & Top 5 Stocks In Focus For 13th June
Singapore PM Lawrence Wong Extends Deep Condolences To Victims Of Air India Crash In Ahmedabad
Singapore PM Lawrence Wong Extends Deep Condolences To Victims Of Air India Crash In Ahmedabad

The Air India flight AI 171 bound for London's Gatwick had crashed shortly after it took off from the Ahmedabad International Airport on June 12. In the crash, 241 people on board the aircraft were killed. The plane crashed into a medical college hostel in Meghani Nagar.

The AI flight carried 169 Indian nationals, 53 British nationals, seven Portuguese nationals, and one Canadian national. Miraculously, one person survived the deadly crash. As per the airline, the survivor was a British national of Indian origin. Some reports even mentioned that at least five medical students also died after the the plane hit the hostel.

The aircraft was piloted by Captain Sumeet Sabharwal, a Line Training Captain with 8,200 hours of flying experience, assisted by First Officer Clive Kundar, who had logged 1,100 flying hours.

According to Air Traffic Control (ATC), the aircraft departed from Ahmedabad at 1339 IST (0809 UTC) from runway 23. It made a Mayday call to ATC.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'Ahmedabad Plane Crash May Be Linked To System Failure, Bird Hit,' Say Experts

'Ahmedabad Plane Crash May Be Linked To System Failure, Bird Hit,' Say Experts

Singapore PM Lawrence Wong Extends Deep Condolences To Victims Of Air India Crash In Ahmedabad

Singapore PM Lawrence Wong Extends Deep Condolences To Victims Of Air India Crash In Ahmedabad

Air India Diverts 16 Flights As Israel-Iran Tensions Escalate, Passengers Offered Rescheduling &...

Air India Diverts 16 Flights As Israel-Iran Tensions Escalate, Passengers Offered Rescheduling &...

Bengaluru Weather Forecast: IMD Predicts Extremely Heavy Rainfall On Friday; Check More Details

Bengaluru Weather Forecast: IMD Predicts Extremely Heavy Rainfall On Friday; Check More Details

Mastermind(‘s) Raj: Planned Murder 11 Days Before Marriage; Read The Modus Operandi Here

Mastermind(‘s) Raj: Planned Murder 11 Days Before Marriage; Read The Modus Operandi Here