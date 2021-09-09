After Pune, Section 144 imposed in Mumbai during Ganesh Utsav

After Pune, Section 144 has been imposed in Mumbai during the Ganesh Utsav. Mumbai Police has issued a notification on Thursday and categorically stated that more than five people cannot come together during the 10 days of the festival i.e, from September 10 to September 19.

The Mumbai Police also banned the 'Mukhdarshan' (physical darshan) and entry into the pandals. The festivals which is usually celebrated in a massive scale in the city, however, the celebrations have been limited due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The police have also prohibited any procession during the 10 days of the festival. Those who found violating the instructions would be booked under section 188 (disobeying public servant's order) of the Indian Penal Code along with other relevant section, cautioned Mumbai police spokesperson DCP S Chaitanya in the order.

Last year as well when the pandemic was at its peak similar curbs were in place for the festival. Looking at the public sentiments the government has asked the organisers to arrange for online 'darshan'.

Meanwhile, people in Mumbai were seen making last-minute preparations as they visited markets to take home Lord Ganesha idols and decorative materials for the festival.

Published on: Thursday, September 09, 2021, 04:29 PM IST