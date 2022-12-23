After Karnataka's statement on border row, Maharashtra says it will move 10 times stronger resolution on issue

The disputed area at Maharashtra and Karnataka borders | Twitter image

Nagpur: A day after the Karnataka assembly passed a resolution declaring that it is the will of the people of state not to let go even an inch of its land, the Shinde Fadnavis government on Friday announced that it will move ‘’10 times effective and strong’’ resolution on border issue.

State Excise minister Mr Sambhuraj Desai said, ‘’The state government will bring a detailed resolution on the Maharashtra-Karnataka border issue, which will be 10 times more effective than the one passed by Karnataka. It will be passed in the legislature on Monday."

Desai: Karnataka’s move has hurt the sentiments of the people

Mr Desai, who is one of the coordinating minister appointed by the Shinde Fadnavis government on the border issues, said that the state government could not move the resolution effective and strong than Karnataka on border issue due to the death of BJP MLA Ms Mukta Tilak from Pune on Thursday and the condolence motion tabled today in the state legislature. ‘’However, the state government will move the resolution on Mumbai and it will be passed on Monday,’’ he claimed.

Mr Desai said that the state government though the proposed resolution will spell out its comprehensive stand on the border issue and especially with regard to its support to the Marathi speaking people living in border areas.

‘’Despite the recent meeting held by the Home Minister Amit Shah with the Chief Ministers of Maharashtra and Karnataka on the border issue and despite it being pending in the Supreme Court, the Karnataka assembly passed the resolution. The state government will also move the resolution against it. Karnataka’s move has hurt the sentiments of the people in the border areas,’’ said Mr Desai.

‘’No new controversy will arise from the resolution moved by the state government. At the same time, there will be no counter argument or any violence,’’ clarified Mr Desai.

Jayant Patil demands resolution to protest against injustice to Marathi speaking people in border areas

Meanwhile, the state NCP chief Mr Jayant Patil, who was suspended till the completion of ongoing winter session for unparliamentary language against the Speaker, asked the state government to table a resolution condemning the injustice by the Karnataka government on the Marathi speaking people residing in the border areas.

‘’Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister should keep aside their sheepish behaviour and present a resolution protesting the injustice done by the Karnataka government to the Marathi speaking people there,’’ said Mr Patil.

Mr Patil claimed that the CM and DCM have remained silent despite the Karnataka assembly passing a resolution blaming Maharashtra for creating the border dispute. ‘’Despite the injustice done to the Marathi speaking people, the Shinde-Fadnavis government is only a silent observer and not speaking a word following Delhi’s diktat,’’he claimed.

He took a dig at the Shinde Fadnavis government and asked whether the BJP’s victory in the upcoming Karnataka assembly elections is more important to the Shinde Fadnavis government.