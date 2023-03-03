After heart attack, Sushmita Sen back for fun

Sushmita Sen | Instagram

Mumbai: Former Miss Universe and actor Sushmita Sen shared her health status on Thursday in an Instagram post informing her fans about a heart attack she suffered a few days ago.

The report says she was taken to the Nanavati Max Super Speciality Hospital in Vile Parle on February 27, where she underwent ‘angioplasty’ and got a stent inserted. Sen was discharged two days later (March 1). However, the hospital refused to comment, citing patient privacy.

Angioplasty is a procedure used to open arteries blocked by coronary disease.

Sen shares health update in her Instagram post

The 47-year-old actress also posted a picture with dad Subir Sen. "Keep your heart happy and courageous, and it'll stand by you when you need it the most, Shona" (Wise words by my father Subir Sen). I suffered a heart attack a couple of days back...Angioplasty done...stent in place...and most importantly, my cardiologist reconfirmed 'I do have a big heart'."

The actress added in her post, "Lots of people to thank for their timely aid and constructive action...will do so in another post." Thanking her well-wishers, she wrote: "This post is just to keep you informed of the good news ...that all is well and I am ready for some life again. I love you guys beyond!!!! #godisgreat #duggadugga."

Sen was diagnosed with Addison's disease

Sen was diagnosed with an autoimmune condition called Addison's disease in 2014 and was taking steroids as part of the treatment. The actress had said earlier that the years she battled Addison's disease were pretty traumatising for her.

Addison's disease, also called adrenal insufficiency, is an uncommon illness that occurs when the body doesn't make enough of certain hormones. In Addison's disease, the adrenal glands make too little cortisol and, often, too little of another hormone, aldosterone.

Sushmita Sen was last seen in the second season of Disney Plus Hotstar show Aarya. She has already shot for the third season.

