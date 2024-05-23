After Hacking Of Baobab Trees In Mumbai, Portuguese Era Trees Hacked In Thane

FPJ

A parishioner of the Portuguese Church in Thane has alleged that a real estate firm has illegally cut over 40 Portuguese era trees near the church for the purpose of building a mall. The complainant has also demanded that the Thane Police should book the offender for damaging public property.

After multiple complaints of hacking down Baobab and other rare trees in Mumbai for infrastructure works, a complaint has been made for the cutting of Portuguese era trees in Thane. According to a complaint written by Melwyn Fernandes, a real estate company has illegally cut down Portuguese era heritage trees at Pokhran Road No. 2 in Thane (West) for the purpose of building a mall.

Fernandes, who's a Thane based social activist and a parishioner of an old dilapidated Portuguese Church situated on Pokharan Road No. 2 in Thane, wrote a complaint on Thursday alleging unauthorised cutting of these trees near the church. According to the complaint, around 40 trees have been hacked on the plot since Wednesday when he noticed the tree cutting.

"Heritage trees are invaluable assets to our community, providing ecological benefits, historical value, and aesthetic beauty. The trees in question have been standing for centuries and their removal for commercial gain represents a significant loss to our natural heritage. It is disheartening to witness such disregard for the environment and community heritage," the letter stated.

Through the letter, which was also sent to the deputy municipal commissioner of the tree authority and garden department, Thane Police Commissioner and senior inspector of Vartak Nagar Police station, Fernandes has demanded a thorough investigation to verify the necessary permits and approvals for the removal of these heritage trees.

The complaint also demands assessment of the environmental impact caused by the removal of these trees and determination of the extent of damage to the local ecosystem. It has also asked the police and municipal corporation to enforce applicable regulations and penalties for any unauthorized tree cutting.

Fernandes has also asked the police to support the investigation and ensure that any illegal activities associated with the tree cutting are promptly addressed. He demanded that those responsible are held accountable and should be penalized under Section 425 of the Indian Penal Code and other relevant acts.

"Our Lady of Mercy Church shares the boundary wall with the land where these trees have been cut. As a concerned citizen, I am deeply distressed by this action, which not only violates environmental regulations but also disregards the cultural and historical significance of these trees which are believed to be in existence since the church was built in 1562," said Fernandes.