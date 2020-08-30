After brief slump, MBMC’s coronagraph rises again

Mira-Bhayandar: After recording the number of positive cases below 100 in the first half of the week, the coronagraph of the twin-city started witnessing an upward trend again as 571 more people tested positive from areas under the limits of the Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC) in the remaining four days.

The latest additions of 132 cases on Saturday has catapulted the total number of cumulative positive patients to 12,331. On a brighter note, 131 people were discharged from hospitals in the past 24 hours, taking the total number of recoveries to 10,486 so far.

Consequently, the number of active patients undergoing treatment at various private and public health care facilities has gone down to 1,426 and the rate of recovery now stands at 85.04 per cent. However, the mounting death toll continues to become a major cause of worry for the civic administration.

The death toll has climbed to 419 with three more fatalities being reported within a span of 48 hours, taking the overall case fatality rate (CFR) to 3.40 per cent.

As per MBMC records, 29,932 people were under observation, even as a total of 43,004 swab samples have been sent for testing so far, out of which 30,136 tested negative, 12,331 positive and reports of 526 people were still awaited.

Notably, 11 reports have been reported as inconclusive. The higher positivity ratio hovering around 30 per cent is another matter of concern for the MBMC's health department.